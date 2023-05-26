Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mike Munro: National Party worried as Christopher Luxon fails to fire with voters

By Mike Munro
6 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been sliding in the polls. Photo / Alex Burton

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been sliding in the polls. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

It was only a matter of time before suspicions that die-hard Nats are getting jittery about Christopher Luxon’s ability to get their party over the line in October began to get some validity.

This

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business