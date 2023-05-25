Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: Whether poll was a thumbs down for the Budget or Chris Luxon’s ‘coalition of chaos’ Te Pati Maori move, Chris Hipkins’ honeymoon is in the rear-view mirror

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
National Leader Christopher Luxon reacts to the announcement the Reserve Bank has lifted the OCR to 5.5 percent. Video / Nick Dobbie

Say haere ra to the honeymoon, Chris Hipkins.

Was the latest 1 News Kantar Public poll result showing a decent lift for National a shrug of indifference at the offerings of the Budget, or was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics