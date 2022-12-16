Damien O'Connor and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have played key roles in concrete achievements this year, writes Mike Munro. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The trouble with all of the noise and niggle that engulfs everyday politics is that it tends to drown out stuff that really matters.

In 2022, New Zealand’s reconnection with the world, adroitly led by Jacinda Ardern, has been a case in point.

The PM’s powerful and skilful diplomacy, which deepened key relationships and spearheaded some important gains for exporters, tended to be eclipsed by prickly domestic issues and their associated din.

No surprise there, you might say. As the old adage goes, all politics are local. Voters – and by extension the media – will always be more alert to issues that directly affect their personal wellbeing and communities. Like spiralling prices and ramraiding youths.

But polished diplomacy and favourable trade deals also affect everybody’s wellbeing. It’s just that such issues don’t engage the attention of the public, and the benefits take a while to become apparent.

This year, with the reopening of the border, the PM, along with her Trade and Foreign Ministers, resumed the work of spruiking New Zealand’s interests on the world stage

So it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on the work of Ardern, in particular, in her role as salesperson-in-chief. Damien O’Connor’s sterling efforts should be acknowledged too.

The PM led four trade missions overseas. Some of our largest exporters, such as Silver Fern Farms, Fonterra and Zespri, had representatives on board, as did small and innovative companies. The first outing was to Singapore and Japan, and then later Australia, the United States and Vietnam.

Perish any thought they’re bit of a jolly. The introductions, networking opportunities and the lessons learned about host countries’ markets are invaluable. Many of the businesspeople returned home having achieved tangible outcomes.

The PM’s summitry included meetings with the leaders of the world’s two superpowers, China and the US. The exceptional thing about the audiences with Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was that both ran well over their allotted time.

When it comes to the conduct of international affairs, it’s important to never lose sight of the fact that only prime ministers can do some things. In these high-level encounters, leaders carry the country with them. They are representing who we are – our norms and values, our standards, our attitudes.

So the conclusion to be drawn when the two most powerful men on Earth continued their conversations with Ardern for much longer – twice as long in Xi’s case – than their handlers intended, is that they clearly felt it was worth their while to do so. These extended meetings were a triumph for Ardern.

Elsewhere, the PM’s work in stewarding the Christchurch Call to Action – the initiative to eliminate violent extremist content online that was begun after the 2019 mosque attacks – led to agreement this year to develop new software tools that will enable a better understanding of the influence algorithms have on users’ online experiences.

At Ardern’s behest, New Zealand has pursued the idea indefatigably, in partnership with France. If this collective effort by more than 100 countries, tech companies and civil society organisations can maintain its momentum, it will make the world a safer place.

And this year has seen New Zealand’s relationship with Australia go to a new level, largely due to the warm rapport that Ardern and Anthony Albanese established.

A mix of issues like war in Iraq, asylum seekers, welfare and deportations saw Helen Clark and John Key endure frustrations in their dealings with Canberra. So too did Ardern while Scott Morrison was her transtasman counterpart. But this year a corner was turned.

Having listened to Ardern’s pitch, Albanese agreed to a major shift on the antagonistic “501″ deportations policy. He also moved to improve the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia, making it easier for Kiwis across the ditch to vote and access social welfare. These are seismic changes for which both leaders deserve kudos.

But it was on the trade front that New Zealand registered its most quantifiable benefits. The free trade agreements that have been concluded with the United Kingdom and the European Union were cherished prizes.

The importance of these deals cannot be overstated. Exports, which will surpass $60 billion this year, enable us to pay our way in the world. And given New Zealand is small fry in the world order, it’s a continually strenuous battle for any trade advantage.

As our lead trade negotiator Vangelis Vitalis remarked, the reality of dealing with the EU was that New Zealand meant very little to it. If we hadn’t signed this year we would’ve been bumped to the back of the queue.

The negotiators do the legwork, but it is the political leaders who sit down with their counterparts and seal the deal. The PM was in Brussels for the concluding stages and she emerged to announce an agreement that will grow exports to the EU by $1.8b a year by 2035.

Standing alongside her, O’Connor, who three months earlier had been in London signing New Zealand’s FTA with the UK, was able to assure the meat and dairy industry that dogged advocacy had got the best deal possible.

So a brickbat for those who sniped at the PM as she mixed with Fieldays’ exhibitors two weeks ago. They’d do well to remember that the PM played a decisive part in clinching deals that will pry open markets for more of our farmgate goods.

As the year draws to a close, Politician of the Year awards are a seasonal ritual. It’s a pity they seldom recognise those who have played key roles in concrete achievements, stuff that will materially benefit the country.

As Ardern and O’Connor have done in 2022.

- Mike Munro is a former chief of staff for Jacinda Ardern and was chief press secretary for Helen Clark.