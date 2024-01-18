Migration record as nearly 250,000 people arrive in NZ in one year

Nearly a quarter of a million migrants arrived in the November 2023 year, according to new estimates, but more than 120,000 people left the country. Photo / Alex Burton

A record number of new migrants arrived in New Zealand in the year to November 30, according to provisional estimates released today.

Stats NZ said migrant arrivals were estimated at 249,500, up 135 per cent compared with the November 2022 year.

Departures were up too, but only by 29 per cent or an estimated 122,100.

There was an annual net migration gain of 127,400, plus or minus 2500 people.

That compared to an annual net gain of barely 11,000 in the November 2022 year.

“The 249,500 migrant arrivals and 122,100 migrant departures in the November 2023 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period,” Stats NZ said today.

The provisional net migration gain of 127,400 in the November 2023 year comprised a net gain of 171,900 non-citizens.

But there was a net migration loss of 44,500 New Zealand citizens.

That net migration loss was provisionally a new annual record, greater than previous record of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

Citizens of India, the Philippines, China, Fiji, and South Africa drove net migration gains in the November 2023 year, Stats NZ added.