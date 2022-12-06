Microsoft NZ tax near flat as profit jumps, revenue tops $1b for first time

Photo / 123rf

Microsoft New Zealand reported a net profit of $40.0 million for the year to June 30, 2022, a 250 per cent jump on its year-ago $11.4m.

Revenue climbed from $774.9m to $1.06 billion - the first time the tech giant’s local operation has topped $1b.

Income tax expense was $11.3m vs the $10.m paid in 2021.

The cost of sales, which includes related-party supplier payments to its corporate parent, increased from FY2021′s $639.3m to $903.3m.

Dividends to Microsoft Corp of $20m were approved after balance date, versus no dividend paid to the parent company in FY2021.

The revenue increase appears to have come, in part, from a $78m boost via Microsoft NZ’s acquisition of Open Cloud NZ, previously owned by another Microsoft Corp subsidiary, UK-based Metaswitch Networks (bought by cloud products bought by Microsoft Corp in July 2020).

Microsoft has been asked for comment on its filing.

Microsoft saw a boom in its Teams product, online gaming and other cloud products during lockdowns, although its latest global quarterly result saw a slowdown in earnings growth - prompting the firm to lay off staff in October on concerns about future demand. The company did not put a figure on the reduction, which followed a July cull the company said would affect less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of around 200,000.

Asked if Microsoft New Zealand was reducing staff, and if so in what areas, a spokesman responded: “Like all companies, we regularly evaluate our business priorities and make organisational adjustments accordingly. This can result in workforce reductions. We continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas.”

In 2020, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans by Microsoft to build three giant “hyperscale” data centres in Auckland. The first, in the city’s northwest, is now in advanced stages of construction.

The firm has not built a price tag on the build, but data centre maker CDC, half-owned by Infratil, has previously said the two hyperscale data centres it built in the northwest cost more than $300m, while Amazon says it’s spending billions on a data centre expansion into Auckland.

Microsoft says the local data centres will boost performance of cloud software, and smooth data sovereignty issues for customers like big banks and Government agencies.

Microsoft New Zealand has been owned by a series of subsidiaries in low-tax countries. In 2017, ownership of Microsoft NZ was transferred from Microsoft Luxembourg to MHB, a Microsoft subsidiary registered in Bermuda. Last year, Microsoft Ireland Research took control of Microsoft NZ. New Zealand subscriber revenue for Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is invoiced to Singapore.

In 2020, Microsoft has set up a new local subsidiary, called Microsoft 6399 NZ which is 100 per cent owned by Microsoft Ireland Operations. A filing said Microsoft NZ “has contributed $39.1m for the construction of the new Data Centre building on behalf of Microsoft 6399 NZ”.

In December 2019, Microsoft NZ said it has paid a $24.7m “tax adjustment,” related to pre-FY2019 business.

The previous year, Microsoft NZ said IRD had begun an international transfer pricing audit relating to its financial years from June 2013 through to June 2017. IRD and Microsoft refused detailed comment. A Microsoft spokesperson said, “Microsoft is fully compliant with all local laws and regulations in every country in which we operate.”



