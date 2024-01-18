Voyager 2023 media awards
Michael Hill axes managers, shuts stores as NZ sales fall 10pc

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
The country’s largest retailer The Warehouse Group has seen its annual profit tumble by 65.6 per cent. Its CEO explains how it’s managing increased costs and crime. Video / NZ Herald

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill has axed senior managers and closed six stores worldwide amid a 10 per cent decline in New Zealand sales in the months including Christmas.

In a trading update revealing sales figures

