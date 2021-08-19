Metroglass, Geo board appointments

Metroglass as appointed Julia Mayne to its board. Photo / File

Metroglass has appointed Julia Mayne to the board as a non-executive director.

Chair Peter Griffiths said Mayne would bring 30 years of experience in financial and operational improvement roles, focused on the Australasian building materials sector.

She is currently based in Sydney and is the head of commercial at Scottish Pacific Business Finance.

Separately, NZX-listed Geo - an Australasian software-as-a-service (SaaS) job management platform for tradies - said independent director Rod Snodgrass would chair the company from September.

He replaces Roger Sharp, who is stepping down as chair. He will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Geo also announced the appointment of Ana Wight, CEO of point-of-sale retail software company Vend until its recent sale, as an independent director, effective from January, 2022.