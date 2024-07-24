Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Meta releases open source AI model it says rivals OpenAI, Google tech

Washington Post
By Gerrit De Vynck, Naomi Nix
4 mins to read
“Starting next year, we expect future Llama models to become the most advanced in the industry” - Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo / Getty Images

“Starting next year, we expect future Llama models to become the most advanced in the industry” - Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo / Getty Images

Meta has released a new artificial intelligence model it says rivals technologies from OpenAI and Google - and is making it free for anyone to use.

The new model, called Llama 3.1, extends Meta’s strategy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business