Mercury raises earnings outlook, Tilt NZ sale boosts net profit

Mercury NZ

Power generator and retailer Mercury NZ said its operating earnings lifted thanks to the addition of wind generation and performance improvements after what it said was a "transformative" year.

The company's ebitdaf came to $581 million in the year to June, up $118m up on the prior year's.

Mercury's net profit after tax was $469m, up $328m, driven by the $367m net gain on sale of its Tilt Renewables shareholding.

Auckland-based Mercury declared a final dividend of 12.0 cents per share, bringing the total full-year ordinary dividend to 20.0cps, up 17.6 per cent from 17.0cps last year.

In May, Mercury's acquisition of Trustpower's retail business for $467m went unconditional, making the company New Zealand's biggest electricity retailer by market share.

In its earnings outlook, Mercury said it was on track to exceed its three-year objective to increase the value of its business to $700m ebitdaf on a normalised basis. It has increased the ebitdaf target to $800m.

Mercury's 2023 ebitdaf guidance had been set at $580m, or $756m on a normalised basis.

The full year 2023 ordinary dividend guidance was 21.80 cents, a 9.0 per cent increase on 2022 and the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Mercury said its annual result reflected a more diversified generation portfolio, with wind generation now complementing its hydro and geothermal generation, following the acquisition of Tilt's wind operations in August and the commissioning of the northern section of the Turitea wind farm in December.

"In less than 12 months, we have become New Zealand's largest wind generator after having no operating wind generation at the start of the year," chief executive Vince Hawksworth said.

Mercury chair Prue Flacks said the company had taken steps to build further diversity and resilience.

"Decarbonisation will underpin significant growth for Mercury over the coming decade.

"With a scale retail business now contributing substantial forward revenue and a strong portfolio of existing and prospective generation assets, we expect to meaningfully contribute to emissions reduction," Flacks said.

Mercury said mostly dry weather until June weighed on performance as Mercury focused on prudent dispatch and lake management coming into winter.

Elevated electricity spot pricing persisted during the year but wet conditions across New Zealand from June have seen spot price levels ease as hydro generation displaces expensive thermal.

Forward electricity prices remained high over the medium-term reflecting the transition away from fossil fuels with high gas and coal prices as well as rising carbon prices, Hawksworth said.

High electricity spot prices meant Mercury was focused on completing the southern section of the Turitea wind farm by mid-2023 and developing new wind and geothermal generation.

The nearly $500m commitment to the ongoing refurbishment of Mercury's Waikato hydro stations continued, with the first turbine and generator replacement at Karāpiro station now under way.

Looking ahead, decarbonisation would shape much of Mercury's future activity.

"It will require collaboration between our industry, Government and officials to ensure that market and policy settings continue to evolve in a way that enables renewable energy development at the scale required," Flacks said.

New Zealand's total electricity supply is expected to be over 90 per cent renewable in the next 3-5 years.

Flacks said the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan "sends a clear signal" as to the collective effort needed to decarbonise.