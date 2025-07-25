Advertisement
Media Insider: Warner Bros Discovery’s Three posts $77.6 million after-tax loss – can new owner Sky TV turn consistent losses around?

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts were among almost 300 casualties when Newshub closed. Photo / Getty Images

As Sky TV prepares to take over, Three’s latest financial losses have been announced – along with a redundancy bill of almost $15 million.

Warner Bros Discovery’s Three (TV3) has posted a $77.6 million after-tax loss, a red-ink-stained financial result that highlights the challenge facing new owner Sky TV.

Despite

