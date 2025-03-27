Advertisement
Media Insider: The Spinoff v Stuff – a scoop and then a defamation threat in story stoush; TVNZ’s emphatic legal victory to protect sources; Newsroom’s plea for donations

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

The Spinoff founder Duncan Greive. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

The Spinoff founder Duncan Greive. Photo montage / Oliver Rusden

The Spinoff’s Duncan Greive broke a significant media story about Stuff - it’s turned into a war of words, leading to a defamation threat; TVNZ’s emphatic court victory to keep sources secret; ‘Tight and challenging’ - Newsroom’s plea for donations; Top TV exec departs; Axis Awards winners.

The founder of

