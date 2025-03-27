Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Key NZME shareholder Roger Colman backs Jim Grenon but not his other three nominees for board

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

NZME owns the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, BusinessDesk and OneRoof; insets: NZME chair Barbara Chapman and shareholder Jim Grenon.

NZME owns the NZ Herald, NewstalkZB, BusinessDesk and OneRoof; insets: NZME chair Barbara Chapman and shareholder Jim Grenon.

An influential NZME shareholder has confirmed his support for Auckland businessman Jim Grenon to take a seat on the media company board but says Grenon’s attempt to seek majority board control with a 9.97% shareholding is an “overreach”.

Australian-based shareholder and media analyst Roger Colman says Grenon’s attempts to have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider