Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Regional media firm, 20 jobs saved in rescue deal led by local identity

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Regional media firm Integrity Community Media has been based in Northland for many years. Photo / RNZ

Regional media firm Integrity Community Media has been based in Northland for many years. Photo / RNZ

A regional media firm that went into voluntary administration with debts of more than $600,000 has been rescued, with a well-known Northland identity taking ownership and saving around 20 jobs.

“They have saved the day for us,” administrator Garry Whimp, of Blacklock Rose, told Media Insider.

Northland-based Integrity Community Media

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save