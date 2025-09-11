But if producers hypothetically spend, say, $4 million on a project and it is deemed eligible for one of the two rebates, they would receive $800,000 back under the international rebate or $1.6m back under the domestic rebate.

It cannot receive both.

Dame Julie Christie and a cameraman near the scene of where Tom Phillips was shot and killed by police this week. Photo / Mike Scott

A New Zealand Film Commission spokeswoman said: “A registration for the screen production rebate has been received by the NZFC; however, no rebate application has been received relating to a documentary about the Tom Phillips case.”

Documentary maker Christie said in a text message: “Registration is just a formality and does not mean we will apply. You probably need to research the process.”

She did not respond to further questions or a request for an interview.

A source said, “By registering, she’s shown her intent, her desire to want to access the screen rebate.”

It is understood that another, international production firm and platform - there has been speculation of a Netflix-type deal - are attached to the documentary.

The source said: “The thing is, she clearly has found the resources to produce. It doesn’t matter where the resources come from; if she has the resources and does produce and produces the net receipts for what it costs, then she can claim the rebate on that because she had registered.”

TV producer Dame Julie Christie at a police checkpoint in Waikato, near where Tom Phillips was shot and killed this week. Photo / Michael Craig

The rebate has been in place since 2014 - and has sometimes attracted political noise. The New Zealand Film Commission, which administers the rebate, says it is essential for the growth of the screen industry.

In the eight years to 2022, about $1.15 billion has been paid out through the rebate scheme, with those productions spending about $5.2b in the same period in New Zealand.

There are criteria that productions have to meet in order to receive the rebate. For example, in order to receive the 40% domestic screen production rebate, productions have to demonstrate significant New Zealand content through a points test and they require local distribution agreements.

A spokesman for Sky TV and Three said yesterday that the two broadcasters were not involved in the Phillips documentary.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said: “TVNZ is not involved in this production. As far as we’re aware, it’s an independent production by NHNZ Worldwide. We talk to Julie Christie regularly around content she and NHNZ Worldwide are producing, like we would any other production company.”

Asked if TVNZ would speak to Christie about this specific documentary and whether they were interested in screening it, the spokeswoman said: “It’s too early to say.”

Meanwhile, an NZ on Air spokeswoman said the funding agency did not usually “confirm or deny the existence of applications for funding as these are commercially sensitive”.

“However, with the permission of the producer, we can confirm NHNZ will not be applying to NZ on Air for funding for the documentary on the Tom Phillips case.”

‘It’s really important to me’

Christie is one of our finest producers and storytellers, and most astute businesswomen. She is a powerful media industry player, having established some of the best-known reality TV shows in this country and taken them to the world.

She has sent text messages to the media this week about the production, including one to the Herald earlier in the week: “I’ve been doing police follow docs for 32 years. We’ve been working on this one all year and through much of the investigation. It’s really important to me.”

She also sent a text to Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge yesterday, in light of concerns around the Phillips children’s privacy: “We have never asked to shoot anything with the children. We have been with the same small group of detectives only for the past seven months. We have not seen the children. We abide by strict police rules at all times.”

Many in the screen industry yesterday had no doubt the documentary would attract a huge audience, but questioned when it might screen.

“Julie has got a f***ing cracking story, and look, she might not be able to tell it in one or two years, or it might even be four or five years. It’s like investing in futures ... it will be published, but it’s going to be a long, long wait.”

Police involvement

Police have been in the spotlight this week as to why they have allowed the documentary team to be given exclusive access behind cordons.

Christie herself was allowed behind the cordons and into the area where Phillips was shot and killed.

Police at the location of one of Tom Phillips' campsites just off Te Anga Rd near Waitomo. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The kind of talk that’s happening between all the reporters is why is this allowed to happen?” said one journalist on the ground in Waikato this week. “We’re here for the public interest. They’re there to make money. Why would the police be giving them such access? Maybe it’s because the police are able to control the narrative somewhat.”

Police have defended their deal with the documentary crew. Police had never given the crew access to film anything involving the children, nor had such access been sought, said police spokeswoman Claire Trevett.

“The agreement with police specifies that, beyond photos already in the media, the children will not be identified on screen in the film.”

Trevett said the focus of the documentary team for the past seven months had been on the work of the police investigation team.

Who’s the international production firm/streamer?

Last December, a British-based production firm, Rare TV, contacted a Herald reporter, saying it was in funded development with Discovery for a documentary series on the Phillips case.

Rare TV did not respond to messages overnight.

Another source also believed Discovery might be involved, but another played this down.

What is the screen production rebate?

The rebate on qualifying international and domestic productions in New Zealand is used to attract and incentivise investment, boosting the local screen sector and generating economic benefits.

International productions are eligible for a 20% rebate (with a 5% uplift in some circumstances); domestic productions are eligible for a 40% rebate.

The Film Commission has previously highlighted an economic impact assessment of the Netflix series Sweet Tooth, produced in New Zealand.

Christian Convery as Gus in Sweet Tooth. Photo / Kirsty Griffin, Netflix

It received $9.6m through the rebate scheme and was estimated to have produced $6.91 in GDP for every dollar of the rebate – a $66m contribution to New Zealand’s GDP in 2020. The series also created 1180 full and part-time jobs that year with $21m spent on wages and salaries.

An NZFC spokeswoman said last night: “To be eligible for the rebate, all applicants must either register or make a provisional application to NZFC. This is the first step in being able to make a final application for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate (NZSPR) and the rebate is only granted after a final application is made and considered.

“Once a project is registered or a provisional application approved, the production can apply for the rebate.

“The final application for the NZ screen production rebate must be submitted within six months of completion of the production. The application is then assessed and presented to the rebate panel for a decision under the published criteria.”

Sky wins Olympics rights

Kiwi high-jumping gold medallist Hamish Kerr at the Paris Olympics last year. Photo / Iain McGregor, Photosport

Sky has won the New Zealand TV rights to the 2028 Summer Olympics - and is finalising the deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Media Insider can reveal.

The pay-TV operator has been in a duel with TVNZ for the rights for the Los Angeles Games, just as the companies battled for the 2026 Football World Cup rights recently.

TVNZ won the rights to screen the football and will use next year’s tournament as its first event to showcase its subscription TV service, but it confirmed to Media Insider that it has missed out on the Olympics.

Sky TV chief corporate affairs officer Chris Major said last night: “We are in constructive discussions with the IOC, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”

A TVNZ spokeswoman said: “We do not have the rights for the 2028 Olympics. Yes, we’ve been formally advised. The successful bidder would need to confirm the rights package they’ve secured.”

‘Cloth-eared clowns’: Sir Sam Neill vs RNZ

Sir Sam Neill has hit out at RNZ over reports it is to axe certain shows from its schedule. Photo / George Heard

If ever there was an illustration of the public challenges facing RNZ as it tries to freshen up RNZ National, it came in the form of some stinging words from our greatest living actor on a very modern social media format.

Sir Sam Neill did not hold back on Instagram yesterday, reacting to the news, first reported in Media Insider last week, that RNZ is planning to dump its Sunday afternoon movie-review segment At the Movies, hosted and produced by Simon Morris.

Neill said Morris was “always superb”.

He also asserted that RNZ was planning to dump Matinee Idle, its regular holiday afternoon music show hosted by Morris and Phil O’Brien.

Neill said of Matinee Idle: “An institution for all of us for so many years, irreverent, funny, a holiday on a holiday. Simon and Phil, what a pair…

“So who is running RNZ? What cloth-eared clowns got that job? Fix this, the country is angry.”

An RNZ spokeswoman said: “We are still in the feedback period for the proposed changes to how RNZ covers music, arts and culture and will not be commenting further than the statement that we have already given on this proposal.

“However, to clarify, the continuance or otherwise of the Matinee Idle programme is not specifically considered in this change proposal. Decisions around the summer holiday programming have yet to be made.”

‘They have saved the day for us’

A regional media firm that went into voluntary administration with debts of more than $600,000 has been rescued, with a well-known Northland identity taking ownership and saving almost 20 fulltime jobs.

“They have saved the day for us,” administrator Garry Whimp, of Blacklock Rose, told Media Insider.

Northland-based Integrity Community Media employs about 18 people and has a portfolio of five titles – weekly community newspaper Kaipara Lifestyler and four monthly titles Northern Farming Lifestyles, Waikato Farming Lifestyles, Taranaki Farming Lifestyles and Manawatu Farming Lifestyles.

The Dargaville company was placed in voluntary administration in late July and since then Whimp has been sorting through debts of about $650,000, predominantly to the IRD and staff owed holiday pay.

Creditors are unlikely to see any money from the sale but the jobs would be saved, said Whimp. He confirmed a sale and purchase agreement had been signed, with settlement today.

“I am very happy. I think it’s for them [new owners] to announce, but they are local identities and have a real interest in keeping those jobs.

“It was more about the staff there and keeping local content. They have saved the day for us. We are very happy about that.”

The new owner is Rural Matters, a company formed this week and whose sole shareholder and director is Mangawhai-based Mike Howard.

“We know that business and having business survive in the district is critical,” Howard told Media Insider.

“These five papers keep 20 families in food. So that’s a key thing – we don’t want to lose that to the community. It’s a very viable business and it connects to my history of 44 years in the advertising and media game.”

Howard is well-known in the Mangawhai and broader Kaipara community – he sits on the Kaipara District Council and is also a life member and past president/chairman of the Mangawhai Golf Club and a previous board member of NZ Golf.

His four decades in media have included time at advertising agencies and running his own business.

Neither Whimp nor Howard would disclose the sale price.

Whimp said that debts, including around $400,000 owed to the IRD and staff owed holiday pay, were unlikely to be paid.

“I’m afraid that with any deals we were looking at over the last few weeks, none of them would have paid creditors. But this was the best one that we could put together.”

He said creditors such as print and distribution firms would still be involved in the future operation of the business and be paid for that work.

This week's edition of the Kaipara Lifestyler.

Despite its debts, it is understood the operation has remained profitable. The 28-page edition of the Kaipara Lifestyler this week was chock-full of advertisements.

“Through this, there’s been really loyal customers,” said Whimp.

“They have got a good advertising base, people have just continued to support the paper through administration, which has been very good. We’ve had almost nobody say that they were going to discontinue their advertising.

“It’s just going gangbusters. We’ve been keeping a really close eye on that and the sales staff. Everybody there has been doing what they can. They knew that if things slipped, we would not have many choices but to close.”

Howard said the first thing he wanted to do was “bed everything down and make as little change as possible in the transition”.

“Then we’ll worry about other opportunities.”

He said the media firm was a critical voice for the community.

“The greatest opportunity... you think about the Lifestyler ... is to have a local voice that can uphold the principles of the Fourth Estate, which are unfortunately badly abused too often these days.

“My key thing is a good, strong, viable, local voice.”

‘They’ll all be scrambling’

One of the country’s biggest advertising accounts is coming up for grabs, with ANZ launching a review of its media agency partnership.

Advertising and bank industry sources expect “huge interest” in the pending pitch process, with incumbent PHD, which has held the account for more than 13 years, facing a battle to retain it against allcomers.

The matter is so sensitive that one agency didn’t wish to have its name associated with this piece; others did not return messages.

ANZ has been with PHD for more than 13 years. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

ANZ itself is understood to have locked down media comment; it said it did not have an update to provide on the process.

However, sources through the media and banking sector expect “huge interest” in the pitch.

Names already being floated include Accenture Song, whose Australia-based media managing director Melissa Fein was previously with Initiative, which won the ASB account two years ago. Accenture did not wish to comment.

Accenture Song media managing director Melissa Fein.

Another New Zealand agency, Together, is expected to be among several who put up their hands. Together did not respond to several emails and text messages yesterday.

PHD would not comment either.

“With the economy the way it is, you’ve got the banks and the telcos, insurance companies and some fast-food companies who are basically the biggest advertisers and have stayed reasonably resilient,” said one well-placed source.

“So they’ve got money to spend on advertising. If you’re an advertising agency, you want one of them as an account. Most agencies try to have, as part of their blue-chip clients, at least one bank.

“Banks still have a little bit of money to spend on brand. Most companies now are very much retail-focused – sell something, get people in the door kind of thing, rather than grow the brand.”

According to Nielsen, ANZ was the sixth biggest spender of advertising dollars in New Zealand last year.

Top 20 NZ advertisers for 2024

Foodstuffs Harvey Norman Woolworths Chemist Warehouse KFC ANZ Bank One NZ Spark NZ IAG McDonald’s Lotto NZ The Warehouse Reckitt Benckiser Unilever Australasia Uber Bunnings Brand Developers Mitre 10 Farmers Bank of New Zealand

ANZ Group chief marketing officer Astrud Burgess will be a key figure in the decision-making.

ANZ group chief marketing officer Astrud Burgess.

In a media statement last month, an ANZ spokeswoman said: “The media landscape is changing quickly, with new technology, data, AI, and shifts in media formats and agency models.

“We believe now is the right time to conduct a thorough review to ensure we have the best partner model for the future.”

The bank will no doubt be factoring in the upcoming mega-merger of Omnicom (OMG) and Interpublic (IPG).

Through their various agency brands, those two companies hold just about every major New Zealand bank advertising account, including BNZ, ASB, ANZ, KiwiBank and SBS.

ANZ might well be seeking a separate path.

“The review will start in September with an initial market assessment,” the ANZ spokeswoman said.

“PHD remains our media agency during this time and it’s business as usual. Both Australia and New Zealand are in scope for the review.”

Current NZ banks and their agencies

ANZ – PHD (OMG) ASB – Initiative (IPG) BNZ – Hearts & Science (OMG) Kiwibank – OMD (OMG) SBS – OMD (OMG) TSB – MBM (Publicis) Westpac – Spark Foundry (Publicis)

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.