Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Tom Phillips documentary registered for public screen production rebate; Sky beats TVNZ to Olympics rights; Sir Sam Neill on RNZ - ‘cloth-eared clowns’; Battle looms to be ANZ’s ad agency

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Tom Phillips (inset) and one of his campsites uncovered by police; Our greatest Olympian, Dame Lisa Carrington; Sir Sam Neill. Photos: Police, Photosport, supplied

Sky beats TVNZ to Olympics rights; Sir Sam Neill slams RNZ bosses as “cloth-eared clowns” over plans to scrap specialist movie reviewer; A looming battle to be ANZ’s ad agency; Controversial Tom Phillips documentary is registered for publicly-backed screen production rebate.

A controversial documentary on the Tom Phillips case appears

