Business / Media Insider

Media Insider podcast: Stuff’s Trade Me deal - will staff share in chief executive Sinead Boucher’s lucrative payday?; New NZME chair Steven Joyce opens up in first major interview

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZME chair Steven Joyce on his radio history (and pranks); editorial independence and the future of OneRoof. Video / NZ Herald

Steven Joyce sits down for his first major interview since becoming the chair of NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB owner NZME, and we ask Stuff owner Sinead Boucher whether her staff will also share in the rewards of this week’s Trade Me deal, as previously promised.

Stuff boss Sinead Boucher





