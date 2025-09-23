Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Media Council upholds complaint about Mona Blades cold-case story - feels heat from own members, publisher NZME

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Mona Blades disappeared while hitch-hiking between Hamilton and Hastings in May 1975.

Mona Blades disappeared while hitch-hiking between Hamilton and Hastings in May 1975.

The Media Council has upheld a complaint about a newspaper’s story on a cold-case disappearance, but four of the 10 council members say the ruling is “unfair” and sends a “worrying signal to newsrooms”.

And in an unusual move, the newspaper’s publisher, NZME, says it believes the council has made

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save