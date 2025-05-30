Advertisement
Mona Blades cold case: Regrets 50 years after hitch-hiker’s mysterious disappearance

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
8 mins to read

Mona Blades. Photo / Supplied to Daily Post

  • Mona Blades vanished 50 years ago while hitch-hiking from Hamilton to Hastings, sparking a major manhunt.
  • Former policeman Tony Moller suspected Derrick Hinton’s involvement, but no evidence or body was found.
  • Police continue to receive and assess information, urging anyone with details to come forward.

One of the last conversations a former policeman’s daughter had with him before he died was about his regret that he couldn’t find “the smoking gun” to prove his theory about the disappearance of Mona Blades.

It is 50 years today since the 18-year-old’s disappearance, and the circumstances remain a

