Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Broadcasting Standards Authority v The Platform - businessman Troy Bowker says he will help fund legal action to support Sean Plunket

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Platform owner and host Sean Plunket and (inset) BSA chair Susie Staley.

The Platform owner and host Sean Plunket and (inset) BSA chair Susie Staley.

A high-profile businessman and media firm shareholder says he will help fund legal action to fight the Broadcasting Standards Authority’s attempt to haul an online audio platform into its jurisdiction.

And the BSA also appears to have bought itself a political fight, with coalition Government parties NZ First and Act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save