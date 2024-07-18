Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Film and advertising genius Tony Williams on his famous Crunchie train robbery, Dear John and Bugger TV ads; Taxpayer funding for Philip Polkinghorne murder case documentary

Shayne Currie
By
18 mins to read
Tony Williams created three of our most famous TV ads (Dear John, Bugger and Crunchie Train Robbery); Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne.

Tony Williams created three of our most famous TV ads (Dear John, Bugger and Crunchie Train Robbery); Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne.

TVNZ sports host to leave after Olympics; Radio producer announces redundancy on air; His TV ads are among favourites of the past 50 years - director Tony Williams reveals behind-the-scenes intel and why he doesn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business