Business

Matthew Hooton: Polls all point in the wrong direction for National

By
6 mins to read
Labour now leads National in all reputable polls. Photos / Mark Mitchell, Herald montage

OPINION:

Labour now leads National in all reputable polls, Chris Hipkins’ net favourability is still rising and is well ahead of Jacinda Ardern’s at any time in 2022, and Christopher Luxon remains stuck below zero.

