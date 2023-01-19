Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Jacinda Ardern quits as Prime Minister: Matthew Hooton - resignation puts Labour back in election race

By
6 mins to read
PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Like John Key in 2016, Jacinda Ardern has done the right thing by her party in stepping down early as Prime Minister.

Key and Ardern so personified their parties’ brand propositions that it became

