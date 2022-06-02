Voyager 2021 media awards
Matthew Hooton: Jacinda Ardern decisively positions NZ with the US in a new Cold War

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

There is historic symmetry that it's a Labour Prime Minister who has decisively positioned New Zealand with Washington as the Great Game between the US and China unfolds, most especially across the Pacific.

It

