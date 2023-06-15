Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Is David Seymour’s red tape ministry sheer genius? Yes, Minister

By
6 mins to read
David Seymour encourages his audience to use their party vote for ACT this election at an ACT conference. Video / Supplied

OPINION:

David Seymour knew he risked some ribbing for his proposed Ministry of Regulation, but strategically, it was a stroke of genius.

For Seymour, it was worth suffering comparisons with Jim Hacker’s Ministry of Administrative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business