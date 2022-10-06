Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Grant Robertson's choices: Bad — and worse

By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his briefing on the Crown accounts on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his briefing on the Crown accounts on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

The good news is Grant Robertson's operating deficit for the year to June 30 being $9.3 billion less than he thought four months ago.

It means he's had to borrow around $1800 less per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business