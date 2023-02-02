Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Election is about policies, not personalities

By
6 mins to read
Neither Chris Hipkins (left) nor Christopher Luxon will make voters love them - and that's fine, writes Matthew Hooton. Photos / Mark Mitchell

Neither Chris Hipkins (left) nor Christopher Luxon will make voters love them - and that's fine, writes Matthew Hooton. Photos / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

The Prime Minister may have been hoping for just a little bit more in this week’s first polls since his accession.

Labour’s five-point boost in the 1News-Kantar poll is certainly welcome for Chris Hipkins.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business