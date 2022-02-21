Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Did health officials mislead PM and public on testing capability?

7 minutes to read
Has the Ministry of Health been straight with the the Prime Minister and the public over what testing volumes were possible? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Has the Ministry of Health been straight with the the Prime Minister and the public over what testing volumes were possible? Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

When reported daily Covid infections passed 1000 last week, no one was surprised that the track and tracing system fell over. But no one except those working at the grassroots suspected the polymerase chain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.