Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matt Burgess: To support lower emissions, oppose the Climate Commission's plan

5 minutes to read
We need plans that work and a Commission prepared to justify its plans, argues the New Zealand Initiative's Matt Burgess. Photo / 123RF

We need plans that work and a Commission prepared to justify its plans, argues the New Zealand Initiative's Matt Burgess. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Matt Burgess

OPINION:

It is easy to dismiss critics of the Climate Change Commission's plan to reduce emissions as opposed to any action at all.

Too easy. There is a consensus for lower emissions which no New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.