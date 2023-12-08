Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How to make a career change at 50 without going backward financially - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
12 mins to read
Mortgage-free, debt-free and children have left the house. I'm now embarking on a career change of my own. Photo / 123RF

Mortgage-free, debt-free and children have left the house. I'm now embarking on a career change of my own. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: I have just turned 50 and have raised my children as a solo parent while working full-time. They have now left home to make their own way in the world and, after much

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business