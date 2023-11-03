Voyager 2023 media awards
Mary Holm: Money isn’t the only investment good for old age, exercise can pay dividends

Mary Holm
12 mins to read
Exercise is a good investment in your future too.

OPINION

Last week you forgot to mention the retirement investment that has by far the highest return, particularly with regards to old-age illness.

Every year or two I invest in a pair of the very

