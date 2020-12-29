Mary Holm: Invest or pay off the mortgage?

Is paying off your mortgage the best approach while mortgage rates are so low? Photo / 123RF
As we say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politicsto sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top three from Mary Holm.
Mortgage versus investments
It seems to be the perceived wisdom to pay off your mortgage before saving your money elsewhere.
But now that mortgage rates are so low, wouldn't it be better to put your money into, say, a share fund, rather than pay down a 3 per cent mortgage, on the assumption that returns from a share fund will beat 3 per cent, even after fees and tax?