Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: Don’t play it too safe - get your investments off to a fast start

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
How brave do you want to be when it comes to investing? Photo / 123RF

How brave do you want to be when it comes to investing? Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Q: I’m 26 and just getting started in the world of investing. I have about $12,000 (plus KiwiSaver) in my bank account – some as an emergency fund and some to invest.

I am

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business