Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Does it have to be a choice between a bigger family and buying a house?

11 minutes to read
A couple who want to give their kids a baby brother or sister should go ahead - but they might have to watch their spending. Photo / Getty Images

A couple who want to give their kids a baby brother or sister should go ahead - but they might have to watch their spending. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By:

Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: My husband (early fifties) and I (much younger) have managed to save $200,000 (inclusive of KiwiSaver) for a house deposit, and we have two young children.

We would love to expand our family

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.