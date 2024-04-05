Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fear or dare? When to move out of high-risk investments - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
The returns from a high-risk fund can be thrilling but you need to know your limits.

The returns from a high-risk fund can be thrilling but you need to know your limits.

OPINION

Q: For many years you’ve been telling long-term savers they should invest in a higher-risk fund, but five years before they want to withdraw their funds, they should move to a low-risk fund.

I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business