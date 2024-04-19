Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm column: After Covid gains, should I just chill out or start moving my investments?

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
You're better off spending time reading a good book than trying to pick the markets.

You're better off spending time reading a good book than trying to pick the markets.

Q: Like lots of others, I’m very pleased to see my investment funds soaring after the Covid downturn years. But I’m feeling a little uneasy that it may not be sustained, and that some almighty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business