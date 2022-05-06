Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: A long-distance landlord's life isn't always easy

11 minutes to read
An early-morning call about a leaky roof? When you're the landlord, that's just one of many possible problems. Photo / Getty Images

An early-morning call about a leaky roof? When you're the landlord, that's just one of many possible problems. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: With regards to your first letter last week about long-term renting, another option is to buy a rental outside of your preferred area.

Our daughter lives in Auckland and can't leave due to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.