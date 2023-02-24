Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: A home of your own - who really needs it?

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
It's little wonder more people would favour renting with the still-ridiculous New Zealand house prices relative to incomes. Photo / 123RF

It's little wonder more people would favour renting with the still-ridiculous New Zealand house prices relative to incomes. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

I am 25 years old, maximise my contributions to KiwiSaver and am in a growth fund. I currently have $17,000 there, and another $20,000 in various index funds through Sharesies. I try to save

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business