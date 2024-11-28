Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

Stock Takes: Air New Zealand banks on loyal fliers for revenue boost, which power company won during the price spike

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Air New Zealand held its first investor day in five years this week. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand held its first investor day in five years this week. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has clearer air ahead with analysts from Forsyth Barr upgrading its rating from underperform to neutral.

Following an investor day (the airline’s first in five years) when the airline was able to put meat on the bones of its plans, ForBarr says management is pursuing a wide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stock takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stock takes