Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZX tracks US futures down as Gentrack misses expectations - Market close

nzme
3 mins to read

Gentrack Group shares fell 3.16% to $11.63 after the utilities software company reported a net profit after tax increase of 34.7% for the six months to March 31 . Photo / NZ Herald

Gentrack Group shares fell 3.16% to $11.63 after the utilities software company reported a net profit after tax increase of 34.7% for the six months to March 31 . Photo / NZ Herald

After a solid start to May, New Zealand’s benchmark chased American futures down after credit ratings agency Moody’s stripped the United States of its triple-A rating.

The S&P/NZX 50 fell 1.23% on Monday to 12,629.07 points on volumes amounting to $98 million in value traded.

Senior research analyst at Craigs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares