Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZX steady as Eroad rallies on road user charge changes – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Changes to road user charges are set to benefit companies like Eroad, with the firm's share price rising today. Photo / Michael Craig

Changes to road user charges are set to benefit companies like Eroad, with the firm's share price rising today. Photo / Michael Craig

The New Zealand sharemarket was steady again today as software company Eroad rallied following the Government’s announcement that all cars on NZ roads will soon make use of road user charges.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.05% or 6.937 points, rising to 12,887.10, after 45.7

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save