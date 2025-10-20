Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket up 0.4% despite inflation report - Market close

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read

The Consumers Price Index for the September quarter was led by power prices up 11% and local authority rates up 8.8%, creating the highest inflation rate since 3.3% in the June quarter last year. Photo / 123RF

The Consumers Price Index for the September quarter was led by power prices up 11% and local authority rates up 8.8%, creating the highest inflation rate since 3.3% in the June quarter last year. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand sharemarket quickly recovered from the bogey of rising inflation and made a comfortable 0.5% gain to start the new trading week.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to a Monday morning low of 13,246.23 points when Stats NZ announced an inflation rate of 3% for the year ending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save