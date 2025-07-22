Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

NZ sharemarket falls on weak export data, S&P/NZX 50 down 0.99% – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney and Warner Bros Discovery ANZ MD Michael Brooks on the deal that sees Sky buying Discovery NZ (Three) for $1.

Most leading stocks ended weaker on the New Zealand sharemarket on the back of soft export data, while corporate activity bubbled away in the background.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 127.82 points or 0.99% at 12,883.69, with 35.46 million shares worth $184.2 million trading.

There were 81 falls and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save