Fletcher Building says it will appoint advisers to potentially divest its construction division, including Higgins. Photo / Alex Cairns

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Fletcher Building says it will appoint advisers to potentially divest its construction division, including Higgins. Photo / Alex Cairns

Fletcher Building will test the appetite for a sale of its construction division, which includes Higgins, Brian Perry Civil and its major construction business.

In a market release on Tuesday morning, the building conglomerate stated that, due to inbound interest in the construction division and the strong performance of its businesses, it would appoint financial advisers to potentially divest those businesses.

Fletcher Building said in June that since the announcement of a strategic review of its portfolio in 2024, it had received “ongoing inbound inquiries” about the purchase of its businesses, including construction.

Managing director Andrew Reding said the interest had motivated the conglomerate to test whether there were attractive divestment options.

“No decision has been made to sell at this time, and we will carefully consider the value of any options presented from this process before deciding whether to move ahead.”