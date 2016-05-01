New Bunnings for Hamilton and Arch Hill

Bunnings. Photo / file

Fast-expanding DIY, home improvement and outdoor living chain Bunnings has new stores rising in south Hamilton and Auckland's Arch Hill.

The business has just released information about the $24.7 million Hamilton store, to be a Bunnings Warehouse, opening later this year on the corner of Kahikatea Drive or State Highway 2 and Quentin Dr.

At Hamilton, the business says the store will be more than 11,340sq m, "comprising of the main store, indoor timber trade sales area, building materials and landscape supplies yard and outdoor nursery. The development of Bunnings Warehouse South Hamilton will also include an indoor playground, cafe, and parking for more than 260 cars.

At Arch Hill near Grey Lynn, plans for a big new Bunnings store were highly controversial and the Arch Hill Residents Society sought initially to stop it.

But planning commissioners allowed it. The society then entered confidential Environment Court mediation to win some major concessions.