Increased US tariffs drive NZ stocks lower – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Shares in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare took a hit after the US raised tariffs on NZ exports to 15%. Photo / Supplied

Higher-than-expected tariffs on New Zealand exports to the US drove the sharemarket lower, led by weakness in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.

The S&P/NZX50 Index ended 94.34 points, or 0.74%, down at 12,729.40, with 32 million shares worth $108.1 million trading.

There were 86 decliners and 42 gainers on the main

