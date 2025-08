Shares in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare took a hit after the US raised tariffs on NZ exports to 15%. Photo / Supplied

Higher-than-expected tariffs on New Zealand exports to the US drove the sharemarket lower, led by weakness in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare.

The S&P/NZX50 Index ended 94.34 points, or 0.74%, down at 12,729.40, with 32 million shares worth $108.1 million trading.

There were 86 decliners and 42 gainers on the main board.

The imposition by the United States of a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods, up from a previously advised 10%, took the market by surprise.

America is a key export destination for F&P Healthcare (FPH), the market’s biggest stock, which has extensive manufacturing assets in New Zealand and Mexico.