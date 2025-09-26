Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Hallenstein Glasson stars as NZ stocks drift lower – Market close

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·BusinessDesk·
3 mins to read

Hallenstein Glasson produced a strong result in a difficult retail environment.

Hallenstein Glasson produced a strong result in a difficult retail environment.

The New Zealand sharemarket drifted lower in light trading, the highlight of the day being a strong result from clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was 42.06 points or 0.32% lower at 13,111.73, with 29.88 million shares, worth $133.75 million, trading.

There were 78 rises and 65 falls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save