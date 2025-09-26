New tariffs on big-rig trucks, pharmaceuticals and home renovation fixtures have been announced by Donald Trump. Photo / Chandan Khanna, AFP

US President Donald Trump today announced punishing tariffs on pharmaceuticals, big-rig trucks, home renovation fixtures and furniture, reviving his global trade war.

The lannouncement is the harshest trade policy from the President since April’s shock unveiling of reciprocal tariffs on virtually every US trading partner across the globe.

Starting October 1, “we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America”, the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform in the late evening local time.

In a separate post, he wrote of a 25% tariff on “all ‘Heavy (Big) Trucks’ made in other parts of the world” to support US manufacturers such as “Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others”.

Foreign companies that compete with these manufacturers in the US market include Sweden’s Volvo and Germany’s Daimler, which includes brands Freightliner and Western Star.