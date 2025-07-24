Advertisement
Attention goes offshore as New Zealand sharemarket steady - Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Movement was light on the New Zealand sharemarket as attention turned to earnings season in the US.

The New Zealand sharemarket remained steady today as investors and analysts focused their attention on the US markets where major companies have begun to announce new results.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.09% or 11.06 points, rising to 12,805.13, with 25,087,224 shares changing hands to

