NZX chief executive Mark Peterson to step down after nine years at the top

NZX CEO Mark Peterson will step down next year. Photo / NZME

Stock exchange operator NZX chief executive Mark Peterson has resigned and will leave at the end of April 2026, following the company’s annual meeting.

Peterson was appointed CEO in April, 2017.

He had previously been acting chief executive from January 2017, after joining in 2015 as head of markets.

“Over the last nine years as chief executive, my focus has been on NZX successfully developing and delivering our growth strategy which included executing new opportunities across our businesses that provide long-term returns for our shareholders and help grow New Zealand’s economy,” Peterson said.

When the board last extended his term in August 2023, Peterson said his focus was on further developing the business.