NZX CEO Mark Peterson will step down next year. Photo / NZME
Stock exchange operator NZX chief executive Mark Peterson has resigned and will leave at the end of April 2026, following the company’s annual meeting.
Peterson was appointed CEO in April, 2017.
He had previously been acting chief executive from January 2017, after joining in 2015 as head of markets.
“Overthe last nine years as chief executive, my focus has been on NZX successfully developing and delivering our growth strategy which included executing new opportunities across our businesses that provide long-term returns for our shareholders and help grow New Zealand’s economy,” Peterson said.
When the board last extended his term in August 2023, Peterson said his focus was on further developing the business.
“By announcing my departure now, I wanted to ensure a smooth transition by giving the board plenty of time to search for a new chief executive who will continue the positive momentum and growth opportunities in front of NZX.”
Chair John McMahon says Peterson had seen the group through some challenging and volatile times.
“Since delivering a revised strategy in late 2017, NZX’s operating earnings have increased from $28.6 million to $48.5m; Smart’s funds under administration has increased from $2.9 billion to $13.7b; NZX Wealth Technologies’ funds under administration has grown from $2b to $17.2b and is now cashflow positive on external client activity; and volume traded under our dairy derivatives partnership with SGX [Singapore Stock Exchange] has almost doubled,” McMahon said.
He said Peterson had built strong relationships in New Zealand and internationally, in particular business partnerships with SGX and the European Energy Exchange.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.