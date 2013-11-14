The New Zealand Shareholders' Association has taken a swipe at alternative milk company, A2 Corp, over a proposed 140 per cent increase for the company's feel pool for directors.
Association chairman John Hawkins said the NZSA would oppose the proposed increase in the pool at A2's annual meeting next week.
"An increase of $350,000 in the fee pool, from $250,000 to $600,000 is simply too much," Hawkins said in a statement.
Hawkins said A2, which listed in 2004, had provided little, if any, enduring shareholder return until mid 2010.
But the association acknowledged that since then shareholders had enjoyed strong returns through the increased market value of their shares and it took this into account when reaching a position.