The association also recognised that A2 director's fees needed to rise from the level they were at in 2011.

Since then, large increases in fee payments had occurred in both the 2012 and the 2013 financial years which had redressed the position, Hawkins said.

He said the NZSA was not opposed to some further increase this year, particularly since allowance needs to be made for the appointment of an additional director.

"However, concern over the extent of the fee rise has led to the association's current concern, with A2 proposing to pay non-executive directors $60,000 - an increase of 76 per cent - and the chairman $100,000 (41 per cent)," Hawkins said in a statement.

Spokesmen for A2 were not immediately available for comment.

A2 is also seeking shareholder approval for a potentially material agreement with Pactum Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of related party and A2 shareholder, Freedom Foods Group.

Hawkins said that while related party deals can often be problematic, the independent appraisal report issued with the notice of meeting suggested that the key issues have been adequately covered, although shareholders may have some reservations around the term of the deal and some of the details.

He said that after careful consideration, the association would vote in favour of the proposed agreement, although that would be subject to review if new information came to hand.

A2 also proposes to change its constitution so that the maximum number of directors can be increased from seven to eight.