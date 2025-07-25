Advertisement
Premium

Infratil and Ebos help drive NZ stocks higher – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Infrastructure investor Infratil helped drive a stronger finish to the week for the sharemarket. Photo / NZME

New Zealand share prices ended firmer on light volume as investors headed to the sidelines before next month’s reporting season.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index ended up 49.96 points or 0.39% at 12,855.10, with 25.86 million shares, worth $92.9 million, trading.

There were 69 rises and 66 falls on the main

